Breaking down Team LeBron roster for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be Team LeBron vs. Team Durant in this All-Star game, making it the fourth time LeBron James has been a captain under the new format. He’ll be making the first selection since he was the top vote-getter in the selection process. Here’s the roster for Team LeBron.

Team LeBron Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James (captain)

Team LeBron Reserves

Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, James Harden

The early outlook here is great for Team LeBron. The King gets has four MVPs in his starting lineup and a player who is an MVP candidate this year in DeRozan. Jokic and Antetokounmpo could be dominant on the interior, and there’s always Curry to splash some big triples if the frontcourt gets too clogged.

With Durant seemingly checked out and still clearly bummed about James Harden’s trade, James continued to scoop up talent. Doncic, Paul and Harden will be awesome in the backcourt throwing passes to the frontcourt players, and Mitchell will be looking to put on a show as well. James taking Garland was a nice gesture for Cleveland fans.