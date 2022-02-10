Breaking down Team Durant roster for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be Team Durant vs. Team LeBron in this All-Star game, although Durant will not be playing due to an injury. Here’s the roster for Team Durant, with Jayson Tatum replacing the captain in the starting lineup.

Team Durant Starters

Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Andrew Wiggins

Team Durant Reserves

Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert

Embiid is playing like a man on a mission, and the backcourt of Morant and Young will be tough to deal with. If Durant was playing in this game ahead of Wiggins, this starting lineup would be assume. Wiggins will definitely attempt to do some crazy stuff to open this game after hearing the criticism about his inclusion. Tatum is a nice scorer on the perimeter but the matchup of Embiid vs. Jokic will captivate fans early in the All-Star game.

The reserves are nice for Team Durant, with Booker and Middleton providing some additional shooting. We’ll see what Ball can do with his passing, but the real story here is Durant passing on taking James Harden given how the situation went down with the Nets and 76ers.