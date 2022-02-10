How to watch 2022 NBA All-Star draft via live online stream

TNT will have coverage of the 2022 NBA All-Star draft, which will determine the teams for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game set to take place February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be LeBron James and Kevin Durant picking teams as the two captains, with James making the first selection. Durant won’t play in the All-Star Game but will still pick his roster. The TNT special for the All-Star draft begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this event, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The two captains will first pick starters, with two frontcourt players and two guards remaining on each team. The starters are Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry. Jayson Tatum will replace Durant as the starter in the Team Durant starting lineup.

Once the starters have been picked, Durant will make the first selection for the reserves. LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray have been named as injury replacements for Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green, who will not be participating due to injury.