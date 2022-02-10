NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 10

The NBA has seven games on the slate for Thursday night, tipping off with the Grizzlies vs. Pistons at 7:00 p.m. The night caps off with the Knicks vs. Warriors and an NBA Finals rematch with the Bucks vs. Suns at 10:00 p.m. There will be plenty of players in action to throw in a DFS lineup, though it can be really tricky to construct a solid lineup with a budget of $50k.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets, $5,000

The rookie has been having a pretty solid season, regardless of the Rockets’ last-place position right now. He’s had some ups and downs, but he’s shown that he has a high ceiling, logging a career-high 30 points against the Celtics back in October. He’s been in good form recently, logging plenty of minutes and bringing in double-digit points in his last six straight outings. He recently put up 40.25 fantasy points at DraftKings against the Cavs last week, and hasn’t scored below 21 DKFP in his three games since then. Green will face the Raptors tonight at home, which seems like a perfect chance to stick him in your lineup at a decent price.

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns, $4,200

McGee recently grabbed his eighth double-double of the season as he went for 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Sixers on Tuesday in just 18 minutes. He’s dropped double-digit points in three of his last four outings, and has really come into his role as a complementary player for Deandre Ayton. After bringing in 38.5 fantasy points on Tuesday, his price tag jumped from $3,400 up to $4,200, so make sure and snag him as a value player before he blows past the $5k mark. McGee has a tough matchup against the Bucks tonight, but should be expected to see a decent amount of minutes in the rotation and should continue his trend of putting up solid numbers.

Tucker comes at a bargain price tag as he’s been coming off the bench in Miami recently. He only dropped two points against the Wizards on Monday, but he added seven rebounds and two assists for a score of 15.25 fantasy points. His last two outings have been a bit underwhelming, but as he sees more minutes he can be expected to yield a higher fantasy return. Still, at the price tag of $3,900 and a favorable matchup against the Pelicans tonight, Tucker should see some better numbers than the last couple games.