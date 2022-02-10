Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 10

We have a solid seven-game schedule in the association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 17.5 points (-110)

For our player prop bet, we are going to take a shot on Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. The young power forward has played recently and been a go-to scoring option in the low-post for Ja Morant.

The last time the Grizz played tonight’s opponent, the Detroit Pistons, Jackson only had 11 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes played. However, he’s gone over 17.5 points in eight out of his last 10 games and is averaging 24.3 points per game this month.

Jimmy Butler over 25.5 points and assists (-115)

Butler and the Miami Heat will be going up against the new-look New Orleans Pelicans, who will have CJ McCollum in the starting lineup. The Heat will be looking towards Butler to fill up the boxscore tonight. In their last meeting against the Pelicans, Butler recorded a triple-double consisting of 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

We shouldn’t expect the veteran forward to do that again tonight, but he should be able to score at least 20 points to get us over 25.5 points and assists. He has gone over 25.5 points and assists in six out of his last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam to have a double-double (+105)

Our last player prop bet for tonight’s slate will be a plus-money play on Siakam, who has been playing on another level for the Toronto Raptors. In his last 10 games, he’s averaging 23.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Siakam has also recorded a double-double in six out of those 10 games, which includes four out of the last five games. The Rockets give up the second-most points per game to power forwards (23.03) and fourth-most rebounds per game (11.27) this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.