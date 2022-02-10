Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Wizards on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Washington Wizards.

The last time these two teams played each other on Jan. 19, the Nets defeated the Wizards 119-118 at Capital One Arena. Irving scored a team-high 30 points, to go along with seven assists, and three rebounds. The Wizards are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.

Nets vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards -2.5

The Nets are in a state of flux as they’ve lost nine-straight games entering tonight’s game against the Wizards. Brooklyn will not have superstar guard James Harden for the third-straight game, who is out with a hamstring injury and could be possibly traded by the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Brooklyn has lost six consecutive road games by an average of 13.2 points per game. The Nets are 5-15 against the spread in their last 20 games and 5-6 ATS as the road underdog this season. However, they are also 14-14 ATS away from Barclays Center.

The Wizards have lost four out of of their last five games and six straight games at home. Washington is coming off 21-point loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Wiz are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games and 0-6 ATS in their last six road games. This is going to be an ugly game between two teams that are spiraling out of control. If I have to pick a side, I’m taking the Wizards.

Over/Under: Under 217

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 194 and 237. The Nets are 25-28-1 when it comes to the over this season, while the total has gone under in four out of the Wizards’ last five games.

