Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Mavericks on Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to get back into the win column tonight against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Mavs defeated the Clips in overtime 112-104 on Nov. 23. Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 30 points, while Doncic recorded 26 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds. The Mavericks are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.

Clippers vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +6.5

The Clippers opened up their quick three-game road trip on Monday night with a 135-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles got out rebounded by Grizzlies (55-40) and allowed them to shoot 51.5% from the field. The Clips are 11-16 away from Crypto.com Arena this season and 14-21 against other teams from the Western conference teams.

Los Angeles is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, but are 10-8 ATS when they are the road underdog. The Clips are also 4-2 ATS when the spread is between +5.5 to +8.5 this season. The Mavericks are continuing to make their ascension up the Western Conference standings after winning their last three games. Dallas is coming off a 30-point win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Dallas flexed their defensive muscle as they held the Pistons to only 37.9% shooting from the field and 16.7% from three-point range. In their last five home games, the Mavs have held their opponents to 100.6 points per game. Dallas is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games and 10-8-1 ATS when listed as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 215

When the Mavericks and Clippers played twice earlier this season, the total points scored were 188 and 216. Both of these are fundamentally sound on defense, making it a strong possibility that the under could be in play tonight. The total has gone over in five out of the Clippers’ last six games, but the total has gone under in 14 of the Mavs’ last 20 games.

