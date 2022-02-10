Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Suns on Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks (35-21) will visit the Phoenix Suns (44-10) at Footprint Center on Thursday night in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals. The Bucks are coming in on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Lakers 131-116 Tuesday, while the Suns have won their last three games. It’s the first meeting between these sides since last year’s series, and the Suns will look to pull one back over the reigning champs as they look for redemption.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored by three points at home, with moneyline odds at -150. The Bucks come in at +130 ML odds, while the point total is set at 233.5.

Bucks vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3 (-110)

Both teams are hot right now, with the Suns sitting at the top of not only the Western Conference but the top of the league as well. It’s a perfect time for an NBA Finals rematch, as both teams are mostly healthy and playing at the top of their game. Devin Booker has been even better this year, averaging 25.7 points per game. He pushed that up to 28.2 ppg in January, and is currently averaging 30.2 ppg through five games in February so far. Combine him with Chris Paul, who leads the league in assists per game with 10.5, and you’ve got a lethal combination that’s seen the Suns rip through teams with ease.

The Bucks have found their way back into second place in the Eastern Conference, just a half a game behind the conference-leading Miami Heat. They’ll hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to help dominate the Suns front court, though Phoenix has shored up its defense in the paint with additions like JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo to step in when Deandre Ayton sits on the bench.

While it might be a relatively close game, I’m picking the Suns to win and cover at home. They’ve been playing too well recently to lean the other way, even if it’s against a solid team like the Bucks.

Over/Under: Over 233.5 (-105)

All we have to look at in the head-to-head series is last year’s NBA Finals, since they haven’t squared off this season until now. While the core of both teams is largely the same, they’ve both evolved since last summer and have both added and dealt out several players in the meantime. Both teams have gone over the total in the majority of their last 10 games, with the Bucks hitting over in seven and the Suns doing it in six through that same stretch. Milwaukee has hit over in their last three straight, scoring over 130 points in each of those contests.

Milwaukee and Phoenix are both tied at fourth in the league with 113 points per game throughout the course of the season. With two teams so well-matched and adept at scoring, expect them to keep a quicker pace and come out with explosive offenses, taking this one over the total at the end of the night.

