Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Warriors on Thursday

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks will try to pickup their first win on their West coast road trip tonight against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

When these two teams last played each other in December at Madison Square Garden, the Warriors won 105-96. Curry had 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-14 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Randle scored a game-high 31 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3pt) and recorded seven rebounds. The Warriors are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.5.

Knicks vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -9

The Knicks have lost four straight games and their last six road contests entering tonight’s game against the Warriors. New York just lost 132-115 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. In their last four losses, the Knicks are only averaging 110.5 points per game. New York is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games and 0-5 ATS in its last five road games.

Additionally, the Knicks are 6-11 when listed as road underdogs this season. The Warriors had their nine-game winning streak snapped last night by the Utah Jazz in a 111-85 defeat. Golden State will now head back to the Chase Center where it is 25-4 this season and has won six-straight games. The Warriors are 17-10-2 ATS when listed as the home favorite and 5-4 ATS on the second game of a back-to-back this season. They are also 7-5 ATS when the spread is between -10.5 and -7.5 this season.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

When the Warriors and the Knicks played each other, the total points scored were 201. The total has gone over in five of the Knicks’ last seven games, while the total has gone under in four of the Warriors’ last six games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.