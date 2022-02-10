What is the Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl XVIII is set for another year of ruff and tumble shenanigans that will be televised on Discovery before the Super Bowl. The Puppy Bowl uses dogs from local shelters who play together inside a miniature stadium. The action comes from the puppies fighting over chew toys and the “winners” are the pups who snag a toy and drag it across either end zone line.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff face off wearing different colored bandanas to identify their team. The actual scoring started in 2016, when Team Ruff won 70-44. Since then the winners have been Team Fluff, Team Fluff, Team Ruff, Team Fluff and Team Ruff last year. I’m betting on the team with -uff in their name.

The Puppy Bowl isn’t live and usually takes a few days to film. All of the pups are from shelters and are adopted beforehand and the show will promote adoption throughout.

Who is hosting?

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will return this year to host the show.

Kitty Halftime Show

If you need some kitty action, there is a halftime show just for you. No winners or losers, but plenty of kitties playing! That makes us all winners really.

How do I watch?

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. The show is three hours long and starts around four hours before the Super Bowl.

A live stream of the Puppy Bowl is available via Discovery+,