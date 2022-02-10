James Harden, RJ Barrett, Cade Cunningham headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 10

There are seven games in the NBA Thursday, with TNT’s doubleheader taking center stage. The network will have a rematch of last year’s Finals when the Bucks meet the Suns. It’ll also be the first slate of games after the NBA trade deadline, so we’ll see if any of the names on this list get moved prior to tipoff. Here’s Thursday’s NBA injury report.

NBA Injury Report: February 10

Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable

Killian Hayes (leg) probable

If Cunningham sits, Hayes and Cory Joseph continue to be strong fantasy/DFS plays. The No. 1 overall pick has missed four games with his hip injury.

James Harden (hamstring) OUT

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) OUT

Claxton will be a nice lineup addition if he suits up, given Aldridge’s absence. With Harden out, look for Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills to be the top options in the backcourt. Blake Griffin will be a nice fantasy/DFS play if Claxton is out.

Bradley Beal (wrist) out for the season

Beal is done for the season, which will likely mean no deadline move. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie and Deni Avdija will be the key perimeter players in Washington the rest of the way.

Tyler Herro (knee) probable

Herro has been one of the breakout stars this season. In the unlikely event he sits, Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) OUT, surgery Friday

Nance Jr. will be out about six weeks with his knee surgery. Jaxson Hayes remains the frontcourt play in New Orleans.

Eric Gordon (heel) questionable

Gordon is a big trade target. If he doesn’t play, look for Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate to be big factors against the Raptors.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Porzingis continues to sit out with his knee injury and the Mavericks are being rightfully cautious given his history. Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell will be the bigs to target Thursday against the Clippers.

Grayson Allen (hip) probable

Allen is likely to play, but Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton could be value plays if he does sit out with the hip issue. This is a big game for the Bucks, who are looking like the class of the Eastern conference at the moment.

RJ Barrett (ankle) doubtful

Mitchell Robinson (back) questionable

Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable

Quentin Grimes (knee) questionable

The Knicks could be without a huge chunk of their rotation, which is not great news for a team looking to bounce back from some rough games. Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley look to be in line for more minutes regardless of how this shakes out Thursday.

Klay Thompson (injury management) available

Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) OUT

Thompson will play after skipping Wednesday’s game, while Porter Jr. will rest Thursday after playing Wednesday. Jordan Poole will continue to get minutes and is a great value play in fantasy/DFS contests, while Jonathan Kuminga could be a sneaky option if the Warriors attempt to play more small-ball lineups.