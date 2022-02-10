Pick against the spread, over/under for Iowa-Maryland on Thursday

The Iowa Hawkeyes have consistently found themselves as one of the nation’s top offense but in need of help on defense and entire Thursday’s tilt with Maryland in the same boat.

Iowa Hawkeyes (-4, 147) at Maryland Terps

Maryland has traditionally found themselves slowing games down, ranking in the bottom 100 among Division I teams in possessions per game the past five season, but gone at a different pace under interim coach Danny Manning.

The Terps are 225th this season in possessions per game and lack defensive efficiency, ranking 190th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

Iowa has also had a tough time getting stops, ranking 114th in points allowed on a per possession basis and are giving up 10.5 points per 100 possession basis more on the road than at home.

The Hawkeyes make up for their defense by ranking fifth in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and commit the second-fewest turnovers on a per possession basis in the country while Maryland is 329th on a per possession basis in the country in getting turnovers on defense.

The first time these two teams played Iowa got an 80-75 win still have Keegan Murray, who’s 22.4 points per game are fourth among qualifying DI players, on their side so it should be another high scoring matchup on Thursday.

The Play: Iowa vs Maryland Total Over 147

