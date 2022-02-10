 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Early prediction for who will win 2022 NBA All-Star Game

We take a look at the two rosters after the All-Star Game draft and pick who we’d have to win the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA All-Star lineups and rosters are set. Team LeBron and Team Durant picked their starters and reserves and it looks like The King may have the edge overall. Here’s a look at both rosters.

Team LeBron starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry

Team LeBron reserves: Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, James Harden

Team Durant starters: Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins

Team Durant reserves: Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert

2022 NBA All-Star Game prediction

Let’s be real here; James has the better team. He’s got four MVPs and DeRozan, who is playing like a MVP this season. We’ll see how the fit is on the court but this is an exhibition game so there will be a lot of open lanes and high-flying dunks rather than actual defense. Curry provides good shooting, while Doncic and Harden are among the best of the reserves.

Durant isn’t playing in the game, which hurts his team significantly. Booker, Ball, Young and Morant will be entertaining while Embiid battles with the bigs on Team LeBron. This could be a fun contest for a bit before The King and his men pull away from Durant’s bunch.

Pick: Team LeBron

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

View all 35 stories

More From DraftKings Nation