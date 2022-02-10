Early prediction for who will win 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star lineups and rosters are set. Team LeBron and Team Durant picked their starters and reserves and it looks like The King may have the edge overall. Here’s a look at both rosters.

Team LeBron starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry

Team LeBron reserves: Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, James Harden

Team Durant starters: Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins

Team Durant reserves: Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert

2022 NBA All-Star Game prediction

Let’s be real here; James has the better team. He’s got four MVPs and DeRozan, who is playing like a MVP this season. We’ll see how the fit is on the court but this is an exhibition game so there will be a lot of open lanes and high-flying dunks rather than actual defense. Curry provides good shooting, while Doncic and Harden are among the best of the reserves.

Durant isn’t playing in the game, which hurts his team significantly. Booker, Ball, Young and Morant will be entertaining while Embiid battles with the bigs on Team LeBron. This could be a fun contest for a bit before The King and his men pull away from Durant’s bunch.

Pick: Team LeBron