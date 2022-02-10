Odds for players to be dealt before NBA Trade Deadline

The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and we’ve got plenty of big names floating around in the rumor mill. Whether it’s James Harden or Russell Westbrook or Ben Simmons, there always seem to be All-Stars who are unhappy in their situation or causing heartache for their respective teams. We’ve got odds via DraftKings for certain players to be dealt before the deadline. Let’s take a look.

2022 NBA Trade Deadline odds

Myles Turner -110

Jerami Grant -110

Ben Simmons +110

James Harden +125

Russell Westbrook +350

Damian Lillard +550

It appears these are purely hypothetical odds for these players to be traded before the deadline. Turner and Grant are the most likely and that’s pretty obvious. The Detroit Pistons are tanking and the Indiana Pacers have already traded Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.

Simmons and Harden at those odds are pretty ambitious. Sure, both players have been in reports and rumors, Simmons for most of the season. The Philadelphia 76ers have gone this far without dealing Simmons, so why would things change at the deadline? Harden is reportedly upset in Brooklyn and wants to go to Philly. This all seems like smoke and we’ve seen conflicting reports from pretty much everywhere on these two.

The way Westbrook is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, you’d think he’d have better odds than Harden to be traded before the deadline. The only thing holding that back is the bloated contract. Harden and Simmons also have big contracts, which are difficult to move at the deadline usually. Dame isn’t going anywhere. Plain and simple.

*Note: Odds may not be available in all participating states.

