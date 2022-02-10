Report: Kings to trade Marvin Bagley to Pistons in four-team deal

The Sacramento Kings are trading PF Marvin Bagley to the Detroit Pistons and acquiring G Donte DiVincenzo from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a four-team trade, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Los Angeles Clippers are sending PF/C Serge Ibaka to the Bucks as part of the deal. So the four teams are the Clippers, Bucks, Kings and Pistons.

So let’s go over the pieces real quick:

Pistons get: Marvin Bagley

Clippers get: Semi Ojeleye, Rodney Hood

Bucks get: Serge Ibaka

Kings get: Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles

The Pistons are losing one front court option in Lyles, but replacing him with Bagley, who did not reach full potential that many thought he would coming out of Duke. In three years with the Kings, Bagley averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He’ll be going to a place in Detroit, where he’ll likely get a ton of playing time at the forward spot.

As for the Clippers, they parted ways with veteran forward Serge Ibaka and got back to bench pieces in Ojeleye and Hood. Hood has not done much this season with the Bucks, only averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 39 games.

However, the big winners of this deal are the Bucks and Kings. The Bucks get a big man in Ibaka, who can be a nice complement to Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. As for the Kings, they continue to revamp their roster after trading away second-year point guard Tyrese Haliburton for two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. DiVincenzo and Jackson will both give the Kings some help defensively on the perimeter, while Lyles has quietly put together a nice season with Detroit. The former Kentucky forward was averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game off the bench.