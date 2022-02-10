Report: Raptors trading Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thad Young

The Toronto Raptors have traded PG Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for F Thaddeus Young, per Shams Charania. This is a pretty minor deal for both sides. Thad Young brings some toughness and defensive prowess to a team competing for playoff position in the East. Dragic is on an expiring contract and is a solid salary dump for the Raptors. Here are the rest of the details for the Raptors-Spurs trade:

The Raptors are trading Dragic and protected 2022 first-round picks to the Spurs for Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick via Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Pick is protected 1-14 in 2022; 1-13 in 2023 and would turn into two seconds beyond that. https://t.co/SN0sFyVurm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Toronto saves $5 million in salary by swapping Dragic for Thad Young, giving the team a bit more flexibility while also adding a great veteran for the playoff push. Young is a plus-defender when healthy and can guard multiple positions. Toronto has a ton of depth in the front court with Young being added to Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes.

The Spurs are likely headed toward a rebuild centered around All-Star PG Dejounte Murray. San Antonio gives Young a chance to compete the rest of the season while adding Dragic on an expiring contract that is worth $19.4 million.

The Spurs will likely buy out Dragic’s contract and he’s expected to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. This makes sense since Dragic is friends with Luka Doncic, a fellow countryman with Slovenia. Dragic adds a solid backup PG with playoff experience for Dallas.