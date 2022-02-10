Report: Celtics send PJ Dozier, Bol Bol to Magic in cost-cutting move

The Boston Celtics have traded PJ Dozier, Bol Bol and a future second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick, per Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a salary-shedding move for the Celtics, who have started playing well of late and could be looking to make a bigger move ahead of the deadline. Boston is also sending some cash to Orlando.

The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Dozier and Bol are both out for the season, so the Celtics saw an opportunity to save some money while freeing up roster spots. Look for Boston, which is looking to get out of the play-in mix, to be aggressive in the trade and buyout market. The Celtics won’t be breaking up major parts of their team but could be looking for some interior help or an additional shooter on the perimeter. We’ll see if this is a precursor to another move for Boston as the day goes on.