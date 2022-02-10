Fred VanVleet OUT Thursday vs. Rockets with groin injury

The Toronto Raptors have ruled All-Star guard Fred VanVleet out against the Houston Rockets with a groin injury. Typically, these types of moves tend to draw some eyes ahead of the trade deadline but the Raptors seem unlikely to be doing anything of that sort with their star perimeter player.

Sore groin will keep Fred VanVleet from playing in Houston tonight, the Raptors tell us — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 10, 2022

VanVleet is averaging 21.6 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 39.7 percent from behind the arc. His All-Star selection is validation of his steady ascension in Toronto’s backcourt, which was evident during the Raptors championship run. VanVleet is no longer a bit role player; he’s morphed into a star. Toronto will be hoping he, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby can keep the team competitive.

With VanVleet out, look for Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. to see additional value for the game against the Rockets in fantasy/DFS lineups. The Raptors might also give Siakam some additional touches with VanVleet out.