Report: Celtics acquire Derrick White from Spurs for Josh Richardson, pick

The Boston Celtics have acquired PG Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs for SG Josh Richardson and a first-round pick, per multiple reports. San Antonio also gets G Romeo Langford in the deal from the Celtics.

The Spurs are in the midst of a fire sale it seems. First, San Antonio dealt Thad Young to the Toronto Raptors for Goran Dragic and a first-rounder. The Spurs get another first-round pick in this deal with Boston. We’ve seen that Jakob Poeltl could be the next player to be dealt. Let’s go over this deal.

The Celtics make a solid move to add depth in the back court with White. The point guard is a long-term asset, signed through the 2024-25 season. He’s making around $15 million this season and that number increases by $1 million in each of the next three seasons. So White has a ton of potential on a team-friendly contract. White is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 assists this season with 42/31/87 shooting splits.

Boston now has Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Dennis Schroder in the back court. We can assume pretty safely that the Celtics aren’t done making deals. We’ve seen Schroder’s name pop up plenty in trade rumors and he could be the next piece to fall for Boston. It would make sense for the Celtics to shift around more players given the logjam at guard.

White is shooting well below his career average from 3 at 31 percent this season down from 34 for his career. If those numbers improve a bit, White can help the Celtics on offense. Boston doesn’t really operate with a true PG (sorry Marcus Smart). We could see Smart go to the bench in favor of White. So the Celtics would roll out a lineup of White, Brown, Tatum, Time Lord and Al Horford. That is a somewhat scary team to face as a lower seed in the East.