Report: Suns acquire Torrey Craig from Pacers

The Phoenix Suns have acquired veteran forward Torrey Craig from the Indiana Pacers for C Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, per Shams Charania. Craig returns to the Suns after helping the team reach the NBA Finals in 2021. The Suns acquired Craig from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the deadline last season. The Pacers are rebuilding and add a few more long-term assets in the second-year center out of Maryland, plus a pick.

Craig is averaging 6.5 points and around 4 rebounds through 51 games for the Pacers this season. The 31-year-old has always been sort of a journeyman and defensive specialist throughout his career. In 32 games with the Suns last season, Craig averaged a career-high 7.2 points. He also shot 40 percent from downtown in the postseason on limited attempts.

Smith was a lottery pick back in the 2022 NBA Draft. He only played in 27 minutes as a rookie and was barely productive. Even this season, Smith hasn’t seen much action outside of filling in at times when Deandre Ayton and/or JaVale McGee were sidelined. Smith has scored in double figures in seven of 29 games this season. While Smith hasn’t done much to this point in his NBA career, he’s still only 21 years old and has potential.