What awards besides MVP are handed out at NFL Honors?

The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only hardware the NFL will be handing out this weekend. The NFL’s awards show, officially known as NFL Honors, takes place on Thursday, February 10, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+ as well as the NFL Network.

The big one is the MVP award, and that’s looking like a two-way race between Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers and the now-retired Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s an outside chance Cooper Kupp could take home that award The last someone other than a quarterback won it was in 2012 when Adrian Peterson, a running back, took it home.

Kupp has a better shot at the Offensive Player of the Year award. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is another candidate. On the other side of the ball, Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt has a great shot at the Defensive Player of the Year award after tying the single-season record with 22.5 sacks.

As for the rookies, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the favorite to win the offensive trophy. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is most likely to win the prize for the defensive side of things.

The race for Coach of the Year is a little harder to predict. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is getting some attention for coaching his team to a 12-5 finish, despite losing running back Derrick Henry in the midst of an MVP-worthy campaign. Third-year Bengals coach Zac Taylor took his team from worst to first in the AFC North, leading them all the way to the Super Bowl. Matt LaFleur of the Packers has an outside shot at it too.

And those are just a handful of the awards that will be given out on Thursday night.

What awards are given out at NFL Honors?