Report: Wizards trade Montrezl Harrell to Hornets

The Washington Wizards are sending PF Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets for C Vernon Carey and PG Ish Smith, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harrell was on an expiring contract and the Wizards aren’t expected to be contenders outside of the play-in tournament this season. With SG Bradley Beal out the rest of the year, Washington is dealing contracts to try and retain some assets.

The Hornets on the other hand, are contending for a playoff spot in the East. Bringing in Harrell is a nice boost to the bench, bringing toughness and energy. Outside of Mason Plumlee, the Hornets lack experience and offense in the front court. Harrell is a solid backup who can provide said offense and adds depth.

At 28-28, the Hornets are in a fight with a handful of teams trying to get out of the play-in tournament picture. Chances are Charlotte will land there for a second straight season. Last season, the Hornets lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

Harrell won 6th Man of the Year with the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2020, when he averaged 18.6 points off the bench. Harrell isn’t the same player from those days and probably won’t get the minutes for Charlotte. Still, Harrell was averaging around 14 points and 7 boards for a bad Wizards squad. If Harrell gets around 20-25 minutes, he can be very productive in the Hornets’ offense led by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.