Report: Suns acquire PG Aaron Holiday from Wizards

The Washington Wizards have traded Aaron Holiday to the Phoenix Suns, per Shams Charania. The Suns will be adding some depth in the backcourt in Holiday. It’s not yet clear what the Wizards are getting in return, but it likely isn’t significant.

The Wizards are trading Aaron Holiday to Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Fantasy basketball impact

This is an interesting move for the Wizards, who had some backcourt minutes open up with Bradley Beal’s injury. It’s hard to see Holiday getting that kind of playing time in Phoenix, where he’ll be competing with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Cameron Payne for playing time. Payne is injured at the moment, which is why the Suns have added Holiday.

Betting impact

Expect the Suns to remain where they are in terms of title odds and West odds. Phoenix is at the top of the conference and this move won’t change that much. Holiday will be a decent bench piece for the rest of the regular season and we’ll see if he can crack the playoff rotation for a team with title aspirations.