Report: Celtics bring back Daniel Theis in trade with Rockets for Dennis Schroder

The Boston Celtics have brought back C Daniel Theis in a trade with the Houston Rockets for PG Dennis Schroder, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics made a deal earlier in the day to acquire PG Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs. Boston gave up SG Josh Richardson, G Romeo Langford and a first-rounder in that deal.

Schroder was always going to get traded after the signing didn’t work out at all. The Celtics also had too many bodies in the back court after acquiring White to justify keeping Schroder. So he moves to Houston where he can play out the rest of a meaningless season. Theis is a good add for the Celtics. He’s familiar with the franchise and some teammates. He’s a solid mentor to Robert Williams and can provide depth behind him and Al Horford.

The Rockets are in the middle of a rebuild and add the expiring contract of Schroder, who is making $5.89 million this season. He can become a free agent this summer. Theis is on a long-term deal at between $8-9 million until the 2024-25 season. So Theis is going to plant roots back in Boston for the foreseeable future. It’s a bit much for an aging backup center but not a huge deal.