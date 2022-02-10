Jerami Grant, Myles Turner among big names not moved at the 2022 NBA trade deadline

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline has come and gone. While some major players like James Harden, Ben Simmons, Kristap Porzingis, Domantas Sabonis and Buddy Hield moved on to different teams, some prominent players remained with their current franchises.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, who was in trade rumors the moment Detroit’s season started going downhill, remains on the roster at the deadline. The versatile forward could’ve helped several contenders but either the asking price was too high or teams didn’t make calls on him. Either way, Grant will continue to be in rumors until the Pistons start winning games. We’ll see how the young forward progresses in Detroit.

Myles Turner was another big name at the deadline, but there were several factors preventing a deal from happening. Indiana’s high asking price of two first-round picks or a first-round pick paired with a high-potential player was not going to be met, especially with Turner’s injury. The big man is out through the All-Star break. We’ll see how he recovers for the rest of the season, with a deal potentially being done in the summer.

Other notable players staying with their current teams are Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon.