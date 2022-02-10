 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kevin Durant avoids picking James Harden in All-Star draft, new 76ers SG gets picked last

The Nets star forward clearly has some issues with how the trade deadline went.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench in the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on February 08, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

With the NBA trade deadline falling on the same day as the All-Star draft, there was always the possibility of some drama. Throw in TNT’s Inside the NBA crew, which has always been ready to create controversy, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a great moment. That moment came during the reserves draft.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant avoided picking James Harden, who made it clear he wanted a trade from the Nets and got his wish when Brooklyn sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. That entire situation clearly has frustrated Durant, who has a history with Harden from their Thunder days. Here’s the video.

Durant said all the right things about his new Nets teammates Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, while also making some digs about Harden when saying he wanted players “who want to be there” in the pursuit of a championship. We’ll see how these two superstars react when they inevitably play each other at some point down the line.

