Kevin Durant avoids picking James Harden in All-Star draft, new 76ers SG gets picked last

With the NBA trade deadline falling on the same day as the All-Star draft, there was always the possibility of some drama. Throw in TNT’s Inside the NBA crew, which has always been ready to create controversy, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a great moment. That moment came during the reserves draft.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant avoided picking James Harden, who made it clear he wanted a trade from the Nets and got his wish when Brooklyn sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. That entire situation clearly has frustrated Durant, who has a history with Harden from their Thunder days. Here’s the video.

KD didn’t wanna pick Harden, and LeBron couldn’t help but laugh pic.twitter.com/7oQ3Kd3ES6 — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) February 11, 2022

Durant said all the right things about his new Nets teammates Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, while also making some digs about Harden when saying he wanted players “who want to be there” in the pursuit of a championship. We’ll see how these two superstars react when they inevitably play each other at some point down the line.