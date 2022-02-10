Report: Lakers declined Rockets offer of John Wall for Russell Westbrook, first-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers refused to make a deal involving Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline and they did have one on the table, according to Chris Haynes. The Houston Rockets were willing to give the Lakers John Wall for Westbrook and a first-round pick, but LA declined.

Chris Haynes says Lakers declined Rockets offer of John Wall and a first-round pick for for Russell Westbrook.

Wall has been sitting out games this season as the Rockets looked for a better situation for him, so it’s hard to fault LA for not wanting his contract. However, Westbrook has been involved in controversy since joining the Lakers. There was even a report of the players on the team wanting him out. The Lakers were not attaching a future first-round pick, so the Rockets were simply looking for a draft asset here and attempting to dump Wall’s contract on LA. The Lakers still have high aspirations for this season and even with Westbrook’s problems, the best chance for this team to work something out this season is with him playing through his struggles.