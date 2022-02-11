NFL DFS picks, Rams vs. Bengals DraftKings Showdown strategy for Super Bowl 56

To put a bow on the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC title game, while the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC title game.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put starting quarterbacks Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Rams vs. Bengals DraftKings Showdown strategy

Injuries to monitor

For the Rams, WR Van Jefferson (knee), TE Tyler Higbee (knee), and RB Cam Akers (shoulder) are all listed as questionable to play Sunday. However, LA head coach Sean McVay said last week that he expects the second-year running back to play in the Super Bowl. As for Cincy, tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) considers himself day-to-back, but he said on Monday that he expects to play in the Super Bowl.

Captain’s chair picks

Odell Beckham, WR, Rams

If you want to save some salary at the captain spot, then Beckham Jr. would be a great play for the Super Bowl. The star wideout had a tremendous NFC title game with nine receptions (11 targets) for 113 yards and 23.3 fantasy points per game. In three playoff games, Beckham Jr. is averaging 17.7 fantasy points per game with a touchdown. The veteran receiver should be able to have some success against Bengals starting outside CBs Eli Apple and Chidobe Awuzie.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

For the Bengals to win on Sunday, they must run the football with Mixon and make sure to have involved in the passing game. The veteran running back had his best performance in the playoffs in the AFC title game. He recorded 88 yards on 21 carries and three receptions (three targets) for 27 yards.

The former University of Oklahoma standout posted 14.5 fantasy points in the overtime win and is averaging 16.2 fantasy points per game. The Rams’ defensive line is stout and tough up front, but the Bengals cannot become one-dimensional.

Value Plays

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals — $5,400

With the emergence of Ja’Marr Chase and the continued development of Tee Higgins, many fans forget about Boyd. The veteran wide receiver has had a lot of big plays but has still managed to record at least four receptions in two out of the Bengals’ three playoff games.

Boyd’s best game in the postseason was in the wildcard game, where he posted four receptions (five targets) for 26 yards and a touchdown (12.9 fantasy points). With Chase and Higgins commanding a ton of attention, Boyd could make some noise in the slot.

Kendall Blanton, TE, Rams — $4,600

Until we find out something official about Van Jefferson or Tyler Higbee, backup tight end Kendall Blanton is a solid value play on the Rams’ side. Blanton played well in the NFC title game a couple of weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old tight end had five receptions (five targets) for 57 yards and 10.7 fantasy points. The previous week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he scored his first career touchdown (two receptions for 18 yards and 9.8 fantasy points).