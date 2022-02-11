How did Zac Taylor become the Cincinnati Bengals head coach?

Zac Taylor will be the head coach in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals into Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Taylor became the Bengals’ 10th head coach in February 2019. He landed the gig at age 35, and Taylor has plenty of history with Rams head coach Sean McVay. He was the quarterbacks coach with the Rams when they went to the Super Bowl in their 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Taylor’s NFL coaching career started as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2012. Since then, he was the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach (2013-14) before being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015. He held the same position with the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2016 before returning to the NFL as the assistant wide receivers coach for the Rams in 2017 and then their quarterbacks coach in 2018.

Cincinnati is a 4-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 48.5.