 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How did Sean McVay become the Los Angeles Rams head coach?

Sean McVay will coach in the Super Bowl as a head coach for the second time in his career.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will lead his team into the Super Bowl for the second time in his young career on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McVay’s Rams fell short in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in February 2019. Current Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was the quarterbacks coach for the Rams in that matchup before leaving for Cincinnati. McVay was hired for the Rams head coaching position in January 2017 at just 30 years old.

McVay began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008). He held the same position with the Washington Commodores (2010) and was promoted to tight ends coach (2011-13) and offensive coordinator (2014-16) before moving on to take the Rams head coaching job.

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, and the point total set at 48.5.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

View all 36 stories

More From DraftKings Nation