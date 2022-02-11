How did Sean McVay become the Los Angeles Rams head coach?

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will lead his team into the Super Bowl for the second time in his young career on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McVay’s Rams fell short in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in February 2019. Current Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was the quarterbacks coach for the Rams in that matchup before leaving for Cincinnati. McVay was hired for the Rams head coaching position in January 2017 at just 30 years old.

McVay began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008). He held the same position with the Washington Commodores (2010) and was promoted to tight ends coach (2011-13) and offensive coordinator (2014-16) before moving on to take the Rams head coaching job.

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, and the point total set at 48.5.