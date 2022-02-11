The history of the Gatorade shower color bet

One of the most popular prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Super Bowl every year is the color of the Gatorade for the end-of-game celebration. Bettors can wager on the color of the Gatorade that the winning head coach will be doused in and they’ll have that same opportunity this year with either Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor or Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

This tradition has been recorded since Super Bowl 35 in January of 2001 when Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick was showered with yellow Gatorade after his team dominated the New York Giants. The colors have varied throughout the years since, with no particular pattern emerging. The only extended streak that has happened during this period was the four-year run for clear/water from 2005-2008. There have also been years where no Gatorade shower has occurred, most of them involving New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Here’s a list of years the Gatorade shower has happened at the Super Bowl and the corresponding color: