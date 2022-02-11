Sean McVay’s record as an NFL coach

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday when his team faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 this Sunday. It will be the ultimate triumph for a head coach who has experienced one of the fastest rises for a first-time head coach in NFL history.

Through his five years at the helm in Los Angeles, McVay has a career record of 61-29. He was hired in 2017 and won the NFC West title with an 11-5 record in his first season. He managed to top that the following season in 2018, posting a 13-3 regular-season record and ultimately clinched the NFC Championship. The Rams were eventually stifled 10-3 by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.

McVay has been stamped with a “genius” label across the league since his debut but has come up short in his pursuit of the sport’s highest achievement. That could all change on Sunday.