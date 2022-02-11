Zac Taylor’s record as Bengals head coach

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has had a short tenure as a head coach in the NFL but already has the opportunity to lay claim to history when his team faces the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 this Sunday.

Through three seasons at the helm, Taylor has a career record of 16-32-1. The 38-year-old coach undertook a rebuilding project when he took over in 2019 and the team promptly fell to the bottom of the standings at 2-14. Using the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020, Taylor and the Bengals took a modest step forward that season and finished 4-11-1. And in a year like 2021 where many didn’t project Cincinnati to make the postseason, much less the Super Bowl, Taylor’s breakthrough 10-7 season yielded incredible results. Victories over the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs in the postseason got them to the big game and they’ll be looking to finish it off this Sunday.

As fate would have it, Taylor will be facing his former franchise for the right to hoist the Lombadi Trophy. He served under Sean McVay as a Rams assistant coach on the 2018 team that made Super Bowl 53. His efforts as Jared Goff’s quarterback’s coach earned him his current opportunity with the Bengals.