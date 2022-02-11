List of player prop bets for Evan McPherson available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has been a part of some of the most important field goals in franchise history in his rookie season, and he could play a big role in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals won their last two games on last-second field goals from McPherson.

During the regular season, McPherson connected on all 13 field goal attempts inside the 40-yard line, and he is 46-of-48 in extra point attempts. He made 6-of-9 field goals from the 40-49-yard range and knocked in 9-of-11 kicks from at least 50 yards out. McPherson has been especially good during the playoffs, making all 12 field goals and 4 extra points.

McPherson’s over/under for total points on Sunday is set at 7.5, and oddsmakers set the over/under for extra points at 2.5.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP: +13000

Total points: Over 7.5 points, -135

Total points: Under 7.5 points, -150

PAT made: Over 2.5, +115

PAT made: Under 2.5, -110

Exact field goals: 0, +400

Exact field goals: 1, +170

Exact field goals: 2, +225

Exact field goals: 3, +425

Exact field goals: 4 or more, +850

Total field goals made: Over 1.5, -120

Total field goals made: Under 1.5, -110

Total field goal yardage: Over 60.5 yards, -115

Total field goal yardage: Under 60.5 yards, -115

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.