List of player prop bets for Evan McPherson available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

We take a look at the player prop bets available for Evan McPherson available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Bengals and Rams.

By Erik Buchinger
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has been a part of some of the most important field goals in franchise history in his rookie season, and he could play a big role in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals won their last two games on last-second field goals from McPherson.

During the regular season, McPherson connected on all 13 field goal attempts inside the 40-yard line, and he is 46-of-48 in extra point attempts. He made 6-of-9 field goals from the 40-49-yard range and knocked in 9-of-11 kicks from at least 50 yards out. McPherson has been especially good during the playoffs, making all 12 field goals and 4 extra points.

McPherson’s over/under for total points on Sunday is set at 7.5, and oddsmakers set the over/under for extra points at 2.5.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP: +13000
Total points: Over 7.5 points, -135
Total points: Under 7.5 points, -150
PAT made: Over 2.5, +115
PAT made: Under 2.5, -110
Exact field goals: 0, +400
Exact field goals: 1, +170
Exact field goals: 2, +225
Exact field goals: 3, +425
Exact field goals: 4 or more, +850
Total field goals made: Over 1.5, -120
Total field goals made: Under 1.5, -110
Total field goal yardage: Over 60.5 yards, -115
Total field goal yardage: Under 60.5 yards, -115

