List of player prop bets for Bengals D/ST available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals defense and special teams will obviously play a major role in whether the franchise will win their first ever Super Bowl in team history against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Cincinnati ranks outside the top half of NFL teams in yards per play and yards per game. The Bengals defense ranks 13th in points per game this season, 14th in takeaway per game and 11th in sacks per game.

In the prop betting market, the over/under for sacks for the Bengals is set at 1.5. Logan Wilson, Jessie Bates III and Mike Hilton are tied for the best odds to come away with the game’s first interception at +800. Evan McPherson has been fantastic as a rookie field goal kicker, and his point total is set at 7.5.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for the Bengals’ defense and special teams units available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total sacks: 1.5 (Over -150, Under +120)

Most sacks: Bengals +310, Rams -225, Tie +450

Team to record first sack: Bengals +150, Rams -200

Total sacks Rams and Bengals: 5.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.