List of player prop bets for Drew Sample available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample could step into a big role during the Super Bowl depending on the health of starter CJ Uzomah. Uzomah suffered a sprained MCL in the AFC Championship, and it’s possible he will not be healed enough to return this quickly and at the very least, he would likely be limited.

During the regular season, Sample caught 11-of-15 targets for 81 yards but did not score a touchdown. He caught 1-of-2 targets for 4 yards with no touchdowns in three playoff games.

Sample is tied for the 21st best odds at +15000 to win the MVP award for the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals TE Drew Sample available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: TBD

Receptions: TBD

To have the first reception of the game: +1800

To have the most receiving yards in the game: +3500

MVP: +15000

First TD (game): +2200

First TD (team): +1000

Anytime TD: +350

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +850

First TD scorer + Bengals win: +4000

2+ TDs: +2000

3+ TDs: +9000

