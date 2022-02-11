List of player prop bets for CJ Uzomah available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah is dealing with a sprained MCL, and he seems prepared to play through it for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

During the regular season, Uzomah caught 49 passes for 493 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns. In three postseason matchups, he caught 13-of-16 passes for 135 yards and added a touchdown but left the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs due to the injury.

Uzomah is tied for the 13th best odds at +10000 to win the MVP of the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals TE CJ Uzomah available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: TBD

Receptions: TBD

To have the first reception of the game: +1000

To have the most receiving yards in the game: +2200

MVP: +10000

First TD (game): +1600

First TD (team): +750

Anytime TD: +1500

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +650

First TD scorer + Bengals win: +4000

2+ TDs: +2000

3+ TDs: +7500

