List of player prop bets for Tyler Boyd available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd operated well as the slot guy, and he’s a crucial part of their success as they get ready for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. He doesn’t quite have the numbers of Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, but there could still be some value on Boyd’s prop betting market.

Boyd caught 67 passes for 828 yards with 5 touchdowns - all of which rank No. 3 among the team’s wide receiver group during the regular season. In three playoff matchups, he caught 10-of-14 targets for 62 yards and found the end zone.

The over/under for Boyd’s receptions is set at 3.5, and oddsmakers set the receiving yardage total at 40.5. He has the 12th best odds at +1200 to win the game’s MVP award.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals WR Tyler Boyd available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: 42.5 (Over -105, Under -125)

Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125, Under -175)

First reception: +1200

First Bengals reception: +550

Longest reception: Over/Under 18.5 yards

MVP: +9000

First TD (game): +1800

First TD (team): +750

Anytime TD: +275

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +650

2+ TDs: +1600

Most receiving yards in SB: +1800

