List of player prop bets for Tee Higgins available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins lost the spotlight behind rookie superstar Ja’Marr Chase this season, but he put up solid numbers and could have some value on the prop betting market heading into Super Bowl LVI.

Higgins caught 74 receptions for 1,091 yards with 6 touchdowns during his second regular season. In three playoff games, he caught 14-of-23 passes for 209 yards but was held out of the end zone. Higgins exceeded 100 yards in last week’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship.

The over/under for Higgins’ receptions is set at 5.5, and his receiving yardage total is 68.5. To win the game’s MVP award, Higgins is tied for the eighth best odds at +4500.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals WR Tee Higgins available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: Over/Under 70.5

Receptions: 5.5 (Over -105, Under -130)

First reception: +600

First Bengals reception: +275

Longest reception: Over/Under 24.5 yards

MVP: +4500

First TD (game): +1200

First TD (team): +550

Anytime TD: +175

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +500

2+ TDs: +1000

Most receiving yards in SB: +600

