List of player prop bets for Ja’Marr Chase available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase quickly developed into an NFL star in his first season and has been unstoppable at times as a rookie, connecting with former college teammate Joe Burrow. Chase should receive plenty of wagers on his prop betting options because he’s a popular player, and bettors love wagering on the game’s biggest stars.

Chase caught 81 passes during the regular season for 1,455 yards with 13 touchdowns. During the postseason run, he snagged 20 passes for 279 yards and added a touchdown.

There are going to be quite a few options for bettors to choose from in Chase’s prop betting market. The over/under for Chase’s receiving yards is set at 79.5, and his receptions total is at 5.5. He has the fifth-best odds at +1800 to be named the game’s MVP.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: 79.5 (Over -120, Under -115)

Receptions: 5.5 (Over -140, Under +110)

First reception: +550

First Bengals reception: +225

Longest reception: Over/Under 27.5 yards

MVP: +1800

First TD (game): +800

First TD (team): +300

Anytime TD: +100

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +350

2+ TDs: +500

Most receiving yards in SB: +400

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.