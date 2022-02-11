List of player prop bets for Chris Evans available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to win their first Super Bowl when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday night. Running back Chris Evans hasn’t seen a ton of work in the Bengals offense in a reserve role, but he could have a few chances to make his mark in this matchup.

Evans is certainly not going to get a ton of prop bets placed on him from the betting public leading up to Super Bowl LVI as a player who isn’t likely to see a ton of offensive snaps. He is a rookie who was drafted in the sixth round in last spring’s NFL Draft.

During the regular season, Evans carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards and caught 15 passes for 151 yards with 2 receiving touchdowns. Throughout the postseason, Evans carried the ball twice for a total of 13 yards and has not caught a pass.

Evans is an extreme longshot to be named the Super Bowl MVP with +50000 odds. The over/under for Cincinnati’s total rushing yards as a team is set at 85.5.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets prop bets for Bengals RB Chris Evans available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP: +50000

First TD (Game): +10000

First TD (Team): +7500

Anytime TD: +1200

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +2800

2+ TDs: +10000

Most rushing yards in SB: +10000

Most receiving yards in SB: +10000

