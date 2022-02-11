List of player prop bets for Joe Mixon available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl for just the third time in franchise history and will be looking for their first-ever title as they look to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Joe Mixon scored one touchdown through the Bengals’ three postseason games, in their 19-16 win over the Titans in their Divisional Round contest. He rushed 14 times for just 54 yards in that game.

Looking at some of the player prop bets available for Mixon, the most obvious one may be his total rush yards, which is set at 63.5 for over/under. Odds are -105 for over and -130 for under over at DraftKings Sportsbook. His rush attempts over/under is set at 16.5 for the big game, with odds at -110 for over and -120 for under.

Mixon rushed over 16.5 times twice throughout their three-game playoff run thus far, but only hit over 63.5 total rushing yards once, coming in at 88 yards from 21 attempts in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

He’s also tied with Rams RB Cam Akers as the favorite to finish the game with the most rushing yards, both with odds at +110.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals RB Joe Mixon available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rushing yards: 62.5 (Over -110, Under -125)

Rushing attempts: 16.5 (Over -105, Under -130)

Receiving yards: 25.5 (Over -110, Under -125)

Receptions: 3.5 (Over -145, under +110)

MVP: +4500

First TD (game): +750

First TD (team): +275

Anytime TD: -105

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +310

2+ TDs: +450

Most rushing yards in SB: +110

Most receiving yards in SB: +4000

