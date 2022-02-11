List of player prop bets for Joe Burrow available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, with the big game happening this weekend at SoFi Stadium between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Bengals QB has been solid all season long, and he carried that through to the playoffs as he led his team to their third-ever Super Bowl appearance.

While the game isn’t played until Sunday, there are plenty of ways to get the action started over at DraftKings Sportsbook. While you can bet on almost any aspect of the game itself, there are a bunch of options that pertain to Joe Burrow specifically, so let’s take a look at a few of the most interesting ones to keep an eye on.

Perhaps the most popular player prop (say that five times fast) is total passing yards. Burrow’s over/under total is set at 275.5, with odds at -115 for both. He’s only gone over that total once through the Bengals’ playoff run, and it was in their 19-16 win over the Titans when he threw for 348 yards. The regular season was a different story, as he finished strong, throwing for over 275 yards in four of his final five games.

Looking at pass attempts, the over/under for Burrow is set at 36.5, with odds at -120 for over and -110 for under. Looking at his recent track record, he’s only failed to attempt that many passes once in his last five games, including the three postseason contests. He averaged 32.5 attempts per game through the regular season, while that jumped to 36.3 through their first three playoff games.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals QB Joe Burrow at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP: +225

First TD: +3000

Anytime TD: +500

Burrow to score anytime + Bengals win: +1100

Passing yards: Over/Under 274.5

Passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -180, Under +135)

Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -145, Under +110)

Completions: 24.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

Attempts: 35.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Longest completion: 38.5 (Over -130, Under -105)

First half passing yards: Over/Under 132.5

First quarter passing yards: 63.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

Rushing yards: 10.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

375+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs: +1100

375+ passing yards, 35+ completions: +2000

375+ passing yards, 25+ rushing yards: +2200

375+ passing yards, 1+ rush/rec TD: +1100

375+ passing yards, Chase 100+ receiving yards: +1000

375+ passing yards, Higgins 100+ receiving yards: +1200

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.