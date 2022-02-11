List of player prop bets for Samaje Perine available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in their third Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, looking for their first-ever championship title. They had a fantastic regular season, finishing at the top of the AFC North division with a 10-7 record. After knocking off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in overtime, they’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams in hopes of securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Samaje Perine wasn’t utilized a whole lot this season and didn’t see much action on the ground at all in the playoffs especially. He only logged one carry in the postseason so far, totaling two yards in their AFC Wild Card win over the Raiders. However, he caught three of his four targets in the AFC Championship game, totaling 43 yards and a touchdown.

While he doesn’t see a huge amount of yards, there are still several prop bets worth looking at for Perine. While you may want to shy away from any rushing props, his over/under on receiving yards is set at 8.5, with odds at -125 for over and -105 for under. To accompany that, his over/under on total receptions is set at just 1.5, with the odds at +100 on over, and -130 on the under.

Given that his last two straight games have seen him utilized in the air from QB Joe Burrow, they may be something to keep an eye on as he’ll look to get as involved as possible on the world’s biggest stage this Sunday.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals RB Samaje Perine available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rushing yards: 2.5 (Over -130, Under -105)

Receiving yards: 8.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Receptions: 1.5 (Over +100, Under -135)

MVP: +20000

First TD (game): +2500

First TD (team): +1100

Anytime TD: +400

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +850

2+ TDs: +2200

Most rushing yards in SB: +3000

Most receiving yards in SB: +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.