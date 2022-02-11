List of player prop bets for Matthew Stafford available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

It’s hard to argue that there was a more impactful offseason move than the Los Angeles Rams trading with the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The veteran signal caller has led a high-powered offense all the way to Super Bowl LVI, and he’s a big reason why the Rams are favorites too.

Like any quarterback in the big game, Stafford is going to draw a ton of interest with a long list of prop bets related to his performance.

The over/under for Stafford’s passing yards in the game is 280.5 yards. The over is at -125, with the under at -105. He’s had more than 300 in each of the Rams’ last two playoff games. It looks like the sportsbooks are expecting a fair amount of passing from the Rams too. The over/under for Stafford’s passing attempts is at 34.5, with -125 on the over and -105 for the under.

The number of touchdown passes is another big one for the Rams quarterback. The over/under is sitting at 1.5, with odds set at +160 for the under and -220 for the over.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams QB Matthew Stafford at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP: +100

First TD: +4000

Anytime TD: +650

Anytime TD + Rams win: +850

Passing yards: Over/Under 279.5

Passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -230, Under +170)

Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -165, Under +125)

Completions: 24.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

Attempts: 35.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

Longest completion: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -120)

First half passing yards: Over/Under 134.5

First quarter passing yards: 64.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

Rushing yards: 10.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

375+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs: +1000

375+ passing yards, 35+ completions: +2000

375+ passing yards, 25+ rushing yards: +3000

375+ passing yards, 1+ rush/rec TD: +3000

375+ passing yards, Kupp 100+ receiving yards: +800

375+ passing yards, OBJ 100+ receiving yards: +1300

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.