List of player prop bets for Cam Akers available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams had high hopes for running back Cam Akers after the 2020 season. But he tore his Achilles in the offseason, dashing the team’s outlook for the second-year player. However, Akers bounced back, returning just in time for a taste of the action in the Rams’ regular season finale, and he’s been a key part of their offense through three playoff games, helping them get to Super Bowl LVI.

Akers is one of the most interesting players suiting up for Los Angeles on Sunday, and he’s going to get plenty of attention for individual prop bets.

The over/under for Akers’ total rushing yards in the game is sitting at 64.5, with odds of -115 for both. The over/under for his receiving yards is 15.5, with odds of -120 for both outcomes. He’s got odds of +110 to catch more than 2.5 passes. And the odds for his total yardage are -115 for over or under 84.5. He’s got odds of -110 to score a touchdown of any kind during the game.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams RB Cam Akers available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rushing yards: Over (-110, Under -120)

Rushing attempts: 16.5 (Over -105, Under -125)

Receiving yards: 15.5 (Over -125, Under -115)

Receptions: 2.5 (Over +130, Under -175)

MVP: +3500

First TD (game): +750

First TD (team): +380

Anytime TD: -110

Anytime TD + Rams win: +165

2+ TDs: +550

Most rushing yards in SB: +110

Most receiving yards in SB: +5000

