List of player prop bets for Sony Michel available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Brought in via trade just before the beginning of the regular season, running back Sony Michel has been a key player in the Los Angeles Rams’ backfield. He’s seen additional work throughout the season with injuries to Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers.

But with Akers back in action since the final week of the regular season and Henderson expected to return for the Super Bowl. Michel’s role in the big game could be scaled back quite a bit. However, there are still some notable prop bets you can make on his performance.

He’s got the second-best odds, behind Akers, to have the most rushing yards in the game at +750. He’s a real long shot, +10000, to finish the game as the leader in receiving yards. He’s got odds of +5000 to be the player with the longest reception in the game.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams RB Sony Michel available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rushing yards: 16.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

Rushing attempts: 4.5 (Over -135, Under +105)

Receiving yards: 6.5 (Over -110, under -120)

Receptions: 1.5 (Over +120, Under -160)

MVP: +8000

First TD (game): +1600

First TD (team): +900

Anytime TD: +240

Anytime TD + Rams win: +350

2+ TDs: +1400

Most rushing yards in SB: +750

Most receiving yards in SB: +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.