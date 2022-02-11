List of player prop bets for Darrell Henderson available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Out since Week 16 with a knee injury, the Los Angeles Rams are optimistic that running back Darrell Henderson will be able to play in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. That’s good news for the Rams, who started the season 6-1 with Henderson carrying the load in the backfield.

With his likely return, Henderson is available for a few prop bets. He’s got odds of +750 to have the most rushing yards of any player in the game and odds of +8000 to have the most receiving yards.

You can also bet on him to have some big plays. The odds for Henderson to have the longest reception of the game are sitting at +5000 and +900 to have the longest rush of the game. He has odds of +1400 to have the most yards from scrimmage in the game. And you can bet on him to score a touchdown of any kind for +250 odds.

Here’s a look at the full list of available prop bets for Rams RB Darrell Henderson available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP: +20000

First TD (game): +1600

First TD (team): +900

Anytime TD: +250

2+ TDs: +1400

Most rushing yards in SB: +750

Most receiving yards in SB: +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.