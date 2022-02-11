List of player prop bets for Cooper Kupp available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

A unanimous pick for this year’s All-Pro team, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp finished the regular season with 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the NFL in both categories. The connection he and quarterback Matthew Stafford had this year is a big reason the Rams are playing in the Super Bowl this weekend.

A player like Kupp is also going to get a lot of attention from bettors for his individual prop bets in the game.

Starting with the most obvious, Kupp’s the favorite to have the most receiving yards of any player in the game with +120 odds. The over/under for his receiving yards is 106.5, with -115 odds on both outcomes. Odds for Kupp to have the longest reception of the game are +200, same odds as Kupp finishing with the most yards from scrimmage.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams WR Cooper Kupp available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: Over/Under 105.5

Receptions: 8.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

First reception: +550

First Rams reception: +225

Longest reception: 28.5 yards (Over -135, Under +100)

MVP: +600

First TD (game): +500

First TD (team): +230

Anytime TD: -190

Anytime TD + Rams win: +105

2+ TDs: +250

Most receiving yards in SB: +120

