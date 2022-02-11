List of player prop bets for Van Jefferson available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

The third receiver in the Los Angeles Rams’ high-powered offense, Van Jefferson finished the season with solid numbers all around, 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns to be exact. However, since the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr, his numbers have trailed off a bit. With the Rams playing the Super Bowl on Sunday, the prop bets available for Jefferson reflect his current role. Nevertheless, he could still make for some interesting betting.

The over/under for Jefferson’s total receiving yards is set at 29.5, with -115 odds for both outcomes. Jefferson’s got an over/under of 2.5 catches, with odds of +130 for the over and -175 for the under. He’s a real long shot to have the most receiving yards with odds of +2500. As for touchdowns, he’s got odds of +245 to score at any point in the game.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams WR Van Jefferson available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: Over/Under 30.5

Receptions: 2.5 (Over +125, Under -165)

First reception: +1600

First Rams reception: +650

Longest reception: 17.5 yards (Over -130, Under -105)

MVP: +10000

First TD (game): +1800

First TD (team): +900

Anytime TD: +245

Anytime TD + Rams win: +350

2+ TDs: +1400

Most receiving yards in SB: +2500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.